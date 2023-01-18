Gov. Lamont announces proposed tax break for small businesses

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tax break may be coming to more than 120,000 Connecticut businesses.

Governor Ned Lamont has a proposal to help small businesses. It has to do with what they can claim on their tax returns.

It is complicated, but it will save small and medium businesses money, and that could help them buy more equipment and hire more employees.

Lamont was at Express Kitchens in Hartford on Wednesday. The owner said this new tax credit proposal will save money.

“It came out to be a direct reduction of federal taxes of 4,823 for this year on one of our LLC’S we own so this is a direct benefit in taxes for us,” said Max Kothari, owner of Express Kitchens.

You’ve probably heard their ads “growing, growing, growing.” The owner said saving money will help expand their LLC’s.

The official name for this is the Pass-Through Entity Tax Credit.

In 2017 the federal government capped business deductions on tax returns, which is not good for businesses. Then in 2018, Connecticut reduced state deductions from 93% to 87%, which is also not good for businesses.

Now the plan is to restore it back to 93%.

“What we are doing with this legislation in a making sure you are held harmless despite what federal government is doing and in terms of capping what that means in terms of tax increases for small businesses, not here in Connecticut business groups like CBIA say this is what’s needed,” Lamont said.

“We really believe will be those ladders to make things more affordable for businesses make state more affordable for residents and address workforce crisis,” said Chris Dipentima, CBIA President and CEO.

Republicans like this too, and said they want more tax breaks for businesses.

“It impacts small business but it really does impact a lot of your middle class business owners,” said Rep. Vinnie Candelora.

We will hear more about this proposal when the governor makes his State of the State address next month. Officials said there will be other tax breaks as well, including an income tax cut.

