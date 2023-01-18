Hartford man charged with kidnapping in Springfield, MA

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police arrested a Hartford man on kidnapping and other charges following a report out of Springfield, MA.

Willie Avery Campbell, 25, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, and second-degree unlawful restraint.

On Monday a little after 8 p.m., Connecticut State Police in Hartford were contacted by the Springfield Police Department and advised that a kidnapping had been reported in Springfield, MA. Springfield police provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was a gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate. It was last known to be headed southbound on Interstate 91 toward Connecticut.

Troopers were able to locate and intercept the Malibu on I-91 south just before exit 36. They detained the operator, later identified as Campbell. They determined that the passenger in the vehicle, an adult, was the victim who had initially reported the incident to Springfield police.

EMS responded to the scene to evaluate the passenger, who declined to be transported to a hospital.

Based upon information provided by Springfield police and after consulting with the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office, Campbell arrested.

In addition to the kidnapping-related charges, Campbell was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.

He was held on a $100,000.00 bond and transported to Hartford Correctional Center. He was arraigned on Tuesday at Hartford Superior Court.

