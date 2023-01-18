Contests
A man found drinking motor oil was arrested for assaulting an officer

Westport police found Cameron Baker drinking motor oil.(Westport police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WESTPORT, CT. (WFSB) - Officers responded to reports of a 20-year old man acting erratically while walking in the middle of Center Street.

Cameron Baker was found to be drinking a liquid later identified as liquid fuel additive on October 28, 2021 in Westport.

When the police attempted to approach Baker, he started fighting with them.

Baker punched the officers’ heads causing one to fall on the ground and breaking his wrist.

Throughout the altercation, Baker called the officers derogatory names and made threatening statements.

When he was subdued, Baker was sent to Norwalk hospital.

Warrants were applied for and granted therefore charging him for assault of an officer.

Baker was unable to turn himself in until Jan. 17 when he was charged and released on a $50,000 bond.

His court date was set for Jan. 26.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

