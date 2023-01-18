Meriden mother sentenced to 40 years for 8-year-old son’s murder

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A mother from Meriden was sentenced to 40 years in prison for her 8-year-old son’s death and setting their home on fire.

Karin Ziolkowski learned her fate on Tuesday.

She was found guilty on Nov. 8, 2022 of murdering 8-year-old Elijah Ziolkowski and second-degree arson.

According to evidence introduced at her trial, Karin Ziolkowski asphyxiated her son while in their home in Meriden on Nov. 14, 2016. She then intentionally set two fires in the home.

Elijah Ziolkowski was not able to be resuscitated on scene and his death was ruled a homicide by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The case was prosecuted by supervisory assistant state’s attorney Stacey M. Miranda and assistant state’s attorney Melissa Holmes.

The case was investigated by the Meriden Police Department with help from the City of Meriden Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the Division of Scientific Services within the State of Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Our thoughts are with Elijah’s family at this time,” said New Haven state’s attorney John Doyle. “Though nothing can bring back Elijah or lessen the pain of his loved ones, we hope today’s prison sentence brings Elijah’s family some measure of peace now that the person responsible for his senseless and unimaginable death has been brought to justice.”

