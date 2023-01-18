Contests
Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington

By Jay Kenney and Audrey Russo
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are seeking to reintroduce Ethan’s law at the federal level.

Ethan’s law is designed to make homes with firearms safer by requiring that weapons be stored and locked in a safe way.

The legislation is named after a Guilford teen who was killed with an unsecured gun at a friend’s home.

Thursday would have been Ethan Song’s 20th birthday.

Ethan’s law has already received recognition on the national scale, in light of recent mass shootings.

President Biden also referenced safe storage laws in a speech earlier this summer.

The new bill would carry strict penalties for those who do not safely store their weapons.

The legislation would also give individual states incentives to pass similar laws.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s office claims more than 100 lawmakers have signaled support for the bill in congress.

