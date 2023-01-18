Contests
Rt. 8 in Shelton reopened after overnight crash, serious injuries reported

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Rt. 8 was closed in Shelton early Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police confirmed that they responded to a multi-vehicle crash just after midnight in the area of exit 13.

Serious injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is unclear.

Officials say the road has now reopened after the collision.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

