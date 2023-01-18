Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers

WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Wallingford Police Department warned that scammers are posing as its officers and DEA agents.

Wallingford police said they received a fraud complaint on Wednesday.

A victim reported that they received a phone call from people who claimed to be a DEA agent and a Wallingford officer.

The scammers asked the victim to buy several gift cards and send photos of them.

They claimed that if the victim didn’t do it, they’d come and arrest the victim.

The scammers were able to spoof the Wallingford Police Department’s main phone line of 203-294-2800, so it appeared to the victim that it was actually a call from Wallingford police.

“The Wallingford Police Department asked citizens to use caution,” police said in a news release. “We will never call to ask you to buy gift cards, send us money, or conduct monetary transactions on our behalf.”

Police asked that if someone receives a suspicious call or email from someone claiming to be law enforcement, they can stop by their headquarters or call the main police department number to speak with a dispatcher.

