Teen arrested after carrying hatchet at Trumbull Mall, police say

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TRUMBULL, CT (WFSB) – A teen is facing charges after he carried a hatchet and intimidated people at the Trumbull Mall, according to police.

Authorities said the incident happened Monday evening.

A patron at the mall told officers a teen was threatening others and holding a weapon, police said.

“Several juveniles were then observed running out of the mall into the parking lot near the food court area,” Trumbull police said.

The juveniles then pointed out the teen with the hatchet to police.

Trumbull police said officers apprehended the teen near a bust stop. He had a hatchet in his waistband.

The teen was taken into custody and nobody was injured, said police.

Authorities said the 15-year-old boy from Bridgeport was charged with breach of peace and possession of a dangerous weapon. He is set to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court on January 30.

