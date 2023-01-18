Teen from PA arrested for summer swatting incident in East Lyme

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A call about a possible deadly shooting in East Lyme back in August was finally determined to be a swatting incident, according to police.

East Lyme police said they charged a 15-year-old boy from Pennsylvania with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, misuse of the emergency 911 system, disorderly conduct, conspiracy to commit falsely reporting an incident, and conspiracy to commit misuse of the 911 system.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday and given a juvenile court date.

Police said that on Aug. 23, 2022 at about 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call from a male who reported that his father may be dead from a shooting at a condominium complex and that the shooter was his brother.

The caller described in detail how the brother was actively searching the residence for the caller and his mother, who were supposedly hiding.

Police said the report led to a large-scale response from the East Lyme Police Department and the Flanders Fire Department, both of which believed they were responding to an active shooter incident. Officers established a perimeter and ensured that residents of the complex were moved to safe locations.

As officers approached the condo, dispatchers and officers within the dispatch center remained on the phone with the caller for more than 11 minutes. The caller provided a detailed description of what happened and said that the gunman was actively hunting for him. He eventually disconnected the call. As officers entered the residence, they said they found the unit empty.

The East Lyme Police Department immediately it as a swatting incident and initiated a criminal investigation.

The investigation involved the application and issuance of multiple search and seizure warrants for technology companies. Police determined that the call came from a phone app which generated the phone number used for the it.

Investigators said they were able to determine an IP address and an address in Pennsylvania where the call originated.

With help from Pennsylvania authorities, the teen caller was identified. Investigators also determined that the teen was involved in an online gaming chat with others who also engaged in calls to businesses around the country.

Based on the extensive investigation, police said an arrest warrant was applied for and issued through the Superior Court for Juvenile Matters in Waterford.

