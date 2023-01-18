UConn men’s basketball coaches test positive for COVID, won’t coach tonight

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Two University of Connecticut men’s basketball coaches tested positive for COVID and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall.

UConn announced Wednesday morning that head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young won’t be at the game.

It follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.

UConn assistant coaches Moore and Luke Murray will assume the head coaching duties during the game, assisted by director of player development Mamadou Diarra and video and scouting coordinator Mathew Johnson.

Hurley and Young did not travel to New Jersey with the team on Tuesday, UConn said. They are expected to return to team activities following the customary isolation period and absence of symptoms.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m.

