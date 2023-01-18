Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn men’s basketball coaches test positive for COVID, won’t coach tonight

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts to a foul during the second half of an NCAA college...
Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley reacts to a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Two University of Connecticut men’s basketball coaches tested positive for COVID and will not coach Wednesday night’s game against Seton Hall.

UConn announced Wednesday morning that head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young won’t be at the game.

It follows the absence of assistant coach Tom Moore at last week’s game against Marquette for the same reason.

UConn assistant coaches Moore and Luke Murray will assume the head coaching duties during the game, assisted by director of player development Mamadou Diarra and video and scouting coordinator Mathew Johnson.

Hurley and Young did not travel to New Jersey with the team on Tuesday, UConn said. They are expected to return to team activities following the customary isolation period and absence of symptoms.

The game is set for 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Minnesota Lynx's Maya Moore in action against the Seattle Storm in the first half of a WNBA...
4-time WNBA champion Maya Moore officially retires at 33
Some action from Mercy vs Hamden girls basketball
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Mercy takes on Hamden in girls basketball
Mercy vs Hamden in girls basketball
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Mercy vs Hamden in girls basketball
Mercy takes on Hamden in the first Friday Night Frenzy matchup of the season. Vivian Ciampi...
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Mercy vs Hamden