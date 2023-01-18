Contests
Warmer temperatures increase local maple syrup production

Making maple syrup in Hartland
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - This Saturday Sweet Wind Farm will be boiling their first batch of maple syrup.

Meteorologist Jill Gilardi says Connecticut has seen above average temperatures this winter.

While this is causing trouble for ski resorts, the warmer weather is perfect for making maple syrup.

Maple syrup runs when it freezes at night and when it is warm during the day.

Sweet Wind Farm’s owner Arlow Case says they make sugar by the weather, not by the calendar.

“Perfect temperature is 25 at night and 45 in the daytime. 20 at night and 50 in the daytime would be even better. The greater the switch the better,” says Case.

To try the first batch of Maple Syrup, stop by Sweet Wind Farm on Saturday.

