Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia offers pizza making class

Pizza making classes at Zuppardi's Pizza
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News headed to Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia to learn how to make some of the most historic pizza, not only in Connecticut, but the entire country.

The classes began during COVID, but now after the pandemic, pizza making is best done in person.

You are learning from the Zuppardi’s family recipe that originated in West Haven in 1934.

As they do in the class, Jim has the students practice before getting your hands on the dough and ingredients.

After sauce and cheeses, we are ready to pop this bad boy into the oven for 10-11 minutes.

A midway spin and then it’s done, and it comes out smelling and looking fantastic, tantalizing as you hunger for a taste.

A quick lesson in cutting the pizza, all the way through with pressure to keep things intact.

It’s fantastic. Jim makes a decent pizza himself.

If you want to join a class, click here for more information.  It’s a one day, 3-hour class.

