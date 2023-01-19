Contests
April baseball game will benefit Bristol PD, families of fallen officers

Bristol Police Game.
Bristol Police Game.(Bristol Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – An April baseball game will benefit the Bristol Police Department, the families of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, and Officer Alec Iurato.

The Bristol Police Game will be held on April 12 at 6 p.m. at Muzzy Field in Bristol.

Misericordia University will play Stevens Institute of Technology.

Bristol police said Iurato played for Misericordia from 2014 to 2018. He will throw out the first pitch.

“Proceeds from the game will go to benefit the Bristol Police Department, family of LT. Dustin Demonte, family of SGT. Alex Hamzy and OFC. Alec Iurato,” Bristol police said.

DeMonte, Hamzy and Iurato were shot in an October ambush on Bristol officers. DeMonte and Hamzy did not survive the attack.

