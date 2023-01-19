A car strikes a Dunkin Donuts building in Putnam

PUTNAM, CT. (WFSB) - Police responded to reports that of a car hitting a building on 325 Woodstock Avenue.

Around 7 A.M. on Thursday morning, 83-year old Royce Brooks struck the building driving a 2005 GMC Canyon.

Brooks was pulling into a space when he inadvertently depressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

There was damage to the building and the front end of the car.

Brooks refused medical treatment at the scene.

Putnam’s building official was notified of the damage.

