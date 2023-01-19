Fire reported at a house on Knorr Avenue in Seymour

SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in Seymour on Thursday morning.

The first selectwoman’s office reported that it was a house on the corner of Knorr Avenue and Karlak Street.

“All occupants are out of the house,” the office posted to social media. “Please avoid this area.”

There’s no word on a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.