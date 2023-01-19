Contests
Fire reported at a house on Knorr Avenue in Seymour

Dispatch responded to a fire at a home in Seymour on Thursday morning.
Dispatch responded to a fire at a home in Seymour on Thursday morning.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire in Seymour on Thursday morning.

The first selectwoman’s office reported that it was a house on the corner of Knorr Avenue and Karlak Street.

“All occupants are out of the house,” the office posted to social media. “Please avoid this area.”

There’s no word on a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

