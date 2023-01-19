Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - After months of sticker shock at the grocery store, some much needed relief for shoppers may be on the way.

A key measure aimed to curb inflation could finally rein in store prices.

Thursday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro scheduled a news conference in West Haven to address the cost of food across Connecticut. It’s set for 1 p.m. at the Wheat Pantry.

The estimated average amount a family of four in the spent on groceries in 2022 was just under $11,000, according to DeLauro’s office.

To put things into perspective, that was the sixth highest amount among all 50 states.

However, the U.S. Producer Price Index, or PPI, decreased point-5 percent from November to December. That was more than economists predicted.

The PPI, which measures the prices that sellers pay for goods and services before they get into the hands of consumers, is often a solid indicator of which direction inflation is trending.

Furthermore, food prices declined 1.2 percent, which was the biggest monthly dip in two years.

It was not, though, significant enough by any means to make a dent in already sky-high grocery bills.

Days after DeLauro met with folks about heating oil prices, she said she planned to hold her news conference with hunger advocates to address the rising costs of food in Connecticut. Her concerns included long lines at food banks and an increased financial strain on families.

DeLauro, a ranking member of the Appropriations Committee, said she’s committed to lowering costs for working families by lowering taxes for working- and middle-class families.

