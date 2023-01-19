New Haven police officers help save man from jumping off bridge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said.

Officers Wityak and T. Evans were on patrol in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

“Officer Wityak used his skills in Crisis Intervention and with much empathy and compassion convinced the individual to seek help at the hospital,” New Haven police said.

The encounter ended in a hug, said police.

If you are facing a mental health crisis, you can call 988 to get free and confidential support.

