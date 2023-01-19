Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

New Haven police officers help save man from jumping off bridge

The encounter ended in a hug, said police.
The encounter ended in a hug, said police.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said.

Officers Wityak and T. Evans were on patrol in the Fair Haven neighborhood.

“Officer Wityak used his skills in Crisis Intervention and with much empathy and compassion convinced the individual to seek help at the hospital,” New Haven police said.

The encounter ended in a hug, said police.

If you are facing a mental health crisis, you can call 988 to get free and confidential support.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Meteorologist Mike Slifer shows the latest weather update for Thursday Jan. 19
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for another storm arriving today!
Eversource Energy.
Eversource alerts customers about scammers
The Economic Summit discussed inflation, pandemic-related challenges to business, and the labor...
State business leaders discuss economic outlook for 2023
Dispatch responded to a fire at a home in Seymour on Thursday morning.
Residents safe following house fire in Seymour