Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - In July of 2021, the Norwich Diocese declared bankruptcy after multiple lawsuits filed against the Diocese for several incidents of alleged abuse, which happened over 20 years ago at Saint John School in Deep River.

The victims were between 10 and 15 years old.

Now, to pay and resolve those lawsuits, they’re planning to sell St. Bernard School.

The news comes as a shock to alumni.

Colin Ahern says there was always a strong sense of community at St. Bernard School in Uncasville.

“I graduated St. Bernard in 2010,” said Colin. “A lot of faculty and teachers and staff that were there played a big roll in forming me into who I am.”

On Wednesday alumni received an email from the headmaster informing them that the Diocese of Norwich had decided to sell the school.

“Is the school going to have to close? Are they going to be able to keep the school running?,” asked Colin. “It’s really important to a lot of people and it’s just as heart wrenching.”

Colin says he plans stand behind the school.

“The board of the school, the faculty, the headmaster, they all have the support of the alumni to try to keep the school open. The Diocese made this decision because of the bankruptcy but I think that…. trying to do everything to keep the school open and the alumni, myself included will do everything we can to help,” Colin said.

