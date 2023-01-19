Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland.

Lionel J. Holland was wanted by Norwich police on second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics charges. (Norwich police)

He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics.

No other details about the suspect were released.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 or its narcotics division at 860-886-5561 extension 3153. All information can be kept confidential.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.