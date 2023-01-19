Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland.

Lionel J. Holland was wanted by Norwich police on second-degree manslaughter and sale of...
Lionel J. Holland was wanted by Norwich police on second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics charges.(Norwich police)

He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics.

No other details about the suspect were released.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 or its narcotics division at 860-886-5561 extension 3153. All information can be kept confidential.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ethan Song's mother
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
Responding officers located a 40-year-old New Haven man who had been shot.
Police: 40-year-old man shot, killed in New Haven
Grocery prices - WFSB file
Key measure could curb inflation, rein in grocery store prices
Global oil demand - WFSB - Morning Business Report
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Global oil demand, Southwest improvements, NFL attendance