Norwich police seek manslaughter suspect
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich said they’re looking for a man wanted on a couple of charges, including manslaughter.
The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Lionel J. Holland.
He was wanted for second-degree manslaughter and sale of narcotics.
No other details about the suspect were released.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 or its narcotics division at 860-886-5561 extension 3153. All information can be kept confidential.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.