Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person has died after being hit by a car that fled the scene on Pitkin Street.

The pedestrian was transported to Hartford Hospital, according to police, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Pitkin Street near Main Street is closed as police investigate.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

