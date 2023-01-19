Contests
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in East Hartford

The pedestrian was transported to Hartford Hospital, according to police, where they later succumbed to their injuries.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A person has died after being hit by a car that fled the scene on Pitkin Street.

The pedestrian was transported to Hartford Hospital, according to police, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Pitkin Street near Main Street is closed as police investigate.

This story is breaking, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

