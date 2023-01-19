Police: 40-year-old man shot, killed in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a deadly shooting believed to have taken place Wednesday evening.

New Haven Police confirmed that they received a call around 8:30 P.M. for a person down on Chapel St. in the area of James St.

Responding officers located a 40-year-old New Haven man who had been shot.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Ballistic evidence was located at the scene, and police say this is an active investigation.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.