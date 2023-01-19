Police post bear alert in Connecticut town

NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long.

The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town.

The reports came in on Jan. 17 at 2:30 p.m. and Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m., police said.

“Animal Control is reminding residents that bears do not hibernate all winter and will forage for food,” police said on social media. “Please know that bird feeders and accessible garbage cans will attract them.”

The department said bear sightings should be reported to animal control and to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection website here.

