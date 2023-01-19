Restaurants continue to deal with effects of the pandemic

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Since the start of the new year, three landmark restaurants in Hartford have announced plans to close their doors permanently.

This comes as restaurants all over the state and country continue dealing with the secondary effects of the pandemic.

J’s Crab Shack in Hartford officially closed their doors. The Park Street restaurant had been in business since 1989.

Before the pandemic, business was booming. But after COVID hit, the restaurant never fully recovered.

“No, I’m not surprised. I’m sad to see that they’re closing, but not surprised,” said Deb Eastman, who works in Hartford.

Earlier this month, Chowder Pot of Hartford announced they’ll be closing in March after serving customers for almost 30 years.

The restaurant said due to the building’s age, size and need for maintenance, the landmark business will close in a matter of weeks.

As of next Monday, The Half Door pub on Sisson Avenue in Hartford will close.

The business was unable to reach an agreement with their landlord but hopes to open a new location.

“It’s devastating to hear of one closure,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

That’s three in Hartford alone this month.

“We’re in the winter, it’s New England, it’s a tough time of year for our industry normally but when you add in inflation and worker shortages, we’re still 22,000 jobs short of where we were in 2020,” Dolch said.

Seventy-three percent of restaurants in Connecticut are independently owned.

Dolch said the rising costs are making it more and more difficult for independent restaurants to make it.

“This is the kinda secondary effects of COVID that we’re dealing with. As everyone is. You go to the grocery store, you’re dealing with it when you look at the prices. That’s what a restaurant owner is dealing with as they go to pay for things to bring into the restaurant,” said Dolch.

The owner of J’s Crab Shack said he wishes more help could’ve been available for existing restaurants in Hartford.

As the Connecticut Restaurant Association continues to advocate for support at the local, state and federal level, those who work in Hartford say they will continue doing what they can to support local businesses.

“The community especially, we need to support small businesses,” said Darwin Jurado, who works in Hartford.

“They have families to support and a livelihood to support and I love Hartford and we live here,” Deb said.

