Senator Murphy visits Boys and Girls Club, advocates for after school program funding

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - Senator Chris Murphy visited the Boys and Girls Club members and spoke with local students on his continuing efforts to advocate for funding in support of the program.

Murphy toured the facility in Ansonia this afternoon as an advocate for the Boys and Girls Clubs, and discussed the importance of after school programs and summer programs.

“With the Boys and Girls Club and other programs like that, you make friends, you get to have fun, activities and things to do to keep you active mentally and physically,” a student said.

“A lot of families in Connecticut can’t afford after school programs and summer programs and it’s places like the Boys and Girls Club that provide those affordable slots,” said Senator Murphy.

Part of the Covid Rescue Plan, Murphy led the effort to include more than 1 billion dollars for states to use towards summer enrichment programs for kids and families.

Because of the grant, the Ansonia Boys and Girls Club has been able to provide a quality summer camp to an additional 120 kids.

“It’s critically important for kids to be somewhere after school engaging in a positive fun environment with staff who truly care about the wellbeing of them. The biggest thing is to make sure they’re doing well in school, being productive citizens and have a plan for the future,” said Shaye Roscoe, CEO Boys and Girls Club, Lower Naugatuck Valley.

Murphy will be recognized in the end of February with the Champion of Youth Award and will be honored for his leadership and commitment to the increasing of these programs.

