Supporters of ‘Aid in Dying bill’ speak out at state capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Supporters of assisted suicide spoke out at the state capitol on Wednesday.

They are backing a bill called the Aid in Dying bill, saying that those who are terminally ill should be able to die with dignity.

The plan will give certain terminally ill patients access to life-ending medication.

The bill has been brought up over a dozen times but has faced a lot of opposition.

Supporters of the bill say it would allow those who are sick to die without suffering.

“I want you to imagine looking into your own beloved mother’s eyes while she pleads with you for over two weeks with little to offer but ‘it will be over soon’ and ‘it’s ok to let go’,” says Jennifer Barahona.

In 2022, the Aid in Dying bill did not advance beyond the legislature’s judiciary committee.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.