Tractor trailer crash snarls traffic on I-91 south in Hartford
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 south in Hartford slowed traffic on Thursday morning.
The Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes were closed between the exits of 27 and 28.
It also said that traffic was backed up for about a mile.
State police warned drivers to expect delays.
The DOT first reported that the tractor trailer struck a “fixed object” just before 7 a.m.
No injuries were reported, troopers said.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
