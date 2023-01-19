Tractor trailer crash snarls traffic on I-91 south in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 south in Hartford slowed traffic on Thursday morning.

The Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes were closed between the exits of 27 and 28.

It also said that traffic was backed up for about a mile.

State police warned drivers to expect delays.

#CTtraffic I-91 South at Exit 27 in Hartford right lane is closed due to a crash involving a TT. No injuries were reported. Expect delays. Use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 19, 2023

The DOT first reported that the tractor trailer struck a “fixed object” just before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported, troopers said.

