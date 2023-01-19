Contests
Tractor trailer crash snarls traffic on I-91 south in Hartford

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tractor trailer crash on Interstate 91 south in Hartford slowed traffic on Thursday morning.

It also said that traffic was backed up for about a mile.

State police warned drivers to expect delays.

The DOT first reported that the tractor trailer struck a “fixed object” just before 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported, troopers said.

