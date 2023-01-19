Weaver boys basketball plays first game since fight broke out at Middletown High

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Following a basketball brawl that broke out between schools, Weaver High School has resumed their basketball season.

Parents, students and even players got involved in the fight.

Weaver is playing Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy on Thursday night.

The fight happened on Tuesday when Weaver played Middletown.

Both schools postponed their Wednesday home athletic events. This will be Weaver’s first basketball game.

Security said there are increased officers at the JV game than normal and they’re bringing in more for the varsity game in order to prevent another incident from happening.

A spokesperson said student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct, which sparked the fight during the boys varsity game against Middletown.

Then both students and spectators got involved.

Parents said they saw punches being thrown and police are reviewing video they got from the game.

The only concern now is the possibility of retaliation, which one parent said they don’t think will happen.

“I don’t think there’s any safety concerns for me and I feel like, I don’t think anything will happen from this,” said a Weaver boys basketball parent.

Weaver and Middletown won’t be playing each other again. It was a non-league game.

But students have been encouraged that if they hear of anything, to contact school administrators or police.

