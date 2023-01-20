Contests
Missing Branford man found safe

Tucker MacGregor
Tucker MacGregor(Branford Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford police say a missing man was found safe.

Police said Tucker MacGregor, 29, was last known to be in the Hartford area on January 5.

He is 5′7″ tall and has brown hair.

Tucker was last seen wearing tan pants, a brown fleece jacket, blue hoodie, and was carrying a green and brown backpack, Branford police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241.

