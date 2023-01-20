Missing Branford man found safe

BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) – Branford police say a missing man was found safe.

Police said Tucker MacGregor, 29, was last known to be in the Hartford area on January 5.

He is 5′7″ tall and has brown hair.

Tucker was last seen wearing tan pants, a brown fleece jacket, blue hoodie, and was carrying a green and brown backpack, Branford police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Branford Police Department at 203-481-4241.

