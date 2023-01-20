Building fire reported on UConn campus in Storrs

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a building fire on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus Friday morning.

UConn’s alert system reported that the fire was at Storrs and Oak Hill roads.

It said fire personnel were on the scene.

It also told people to avoid the area.

