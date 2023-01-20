Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Building fire reported on UConn campus in Storrs

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a building fire on the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus Friday morning.

UConn’s alert system reported that the fire was at Storrs and Oak Hill roads.

It said fire personnel were on the scene.

It also told people to avoid the area.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street
Man found shot to death in Waterbury home
Weekends at the Science Center - Women in Science - WFSB
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: The women in science
Waterbury deadly shooting - WFSB
VIDEO: Man found shot to death in Waterbury home
Illusions - CT Science Center - WFSB
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions closes soon