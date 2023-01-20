Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Coroner says actor Leslie Jordan died of natural causes

FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los...
FILE - Leslie Jordan poses for a portrait at Pan Pacific Park in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles on Thursday, April 8, 2021, to promote his new book "How Y'all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived."(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has concluded.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Arteriosclerosis is hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow.

Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area Oct. 24.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn’t find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native was known for both comic and dramatic roles. He won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverley Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call Me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles on the “American Horror Story” series.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime scene at a multi-family home on Robbins Street.
Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street
File Graphic
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.,...
Biden on classified docs discovery: ‘There’s no there there’
A family is warning others after their old iPhone 4 exploded while it sat charging on their...
Family warns others after iPhone 4 catches fire, explodes while charging
Tips on how to save money on your electric bill this winter
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill