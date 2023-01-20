COVID hospitalizations ease up a bit across the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As of this week, one of the state’s eight counties was reduced from high COVID community level to the medium designation, according to federal data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its county map on Thursday.

Fairfield County had been considered high as recently as last week. It joined New London county, which was already in the medium classification last week.

Litchfield, Hartford, Tolland, Windham, New Haven and Middlesex counties were still in the high category.

Thursday, the state reported that there was an increase of 2,996 positive COVID tests over the last seven days, which contributed to a positivity rate of 11.57 percent. However, hospitalizations dropped by 98 over that timeframe to 600.

Fatalities were down compared to the last week: Thirty-six this week compared to 60 last week.

The Chatham Health District, which covers Colchester, East Haddam, East Hampton, Hebron, Marlborough and Portland, said the average daily COVID-19 case rate in Chatham Health District this week decreased to 7.7 cases/100,000 from 8.7 cases /100,000 last week.

More information on county levels from the CDC can be found on its website here.

