Family Friday: Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show

(WFSB) - Looking for some family fun this weekend? From merriment on the mountain to inspiration for making your house a home, there are some great local events happening in the next few days.

Winterfest

Saturday, January 21

Ski Sundown

11:00am – 2:00pm 11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with Olaf and friends 12:00pm – 2:00pm Mountain Music with DJ Sunny 12:30pm – 2:00pm: Live Ice Sculpting demonstration with Ice Matters Snowman Coloring Contest with prizes awarded in 4 age categories

Free with a lift ticket or pass

Winter, Fire & Ice

Saturday, January 21

Northwest Park, Manchester

11:00am – 1:00pm

FREE family fun Live Ice Carving Demonstration w/ Ice Matters, Inc. Build your own mini-ice sculpture Ice Painting Make a snow person with Snow Dough Fire Faeries Live Performance Hot Cocoa & Popcorn sponsored by Kona Ice of Manchester



Hartford Home Show

January 21 – 22

XL Center, Hartford

Saturday: 10am – 8pm

Sunday: 10am – 5pm

Find experts, inspiration and more!

