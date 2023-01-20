Family Friday: Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Looking for some family fun this weekend? From merriment on the mountain to inspiration for making your house a home, there are some great local events happening in the next few days.
- Saturday, January 21
- Ski Sundown
- 11:00am – 2:00pm
- 11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with Olaf and friends
- 12:00pm – 2:00pm Mountain Music with DJ Sunny
- 12:30pm – 2:00pm: Live Ice Sculpting demonstration with Ice Matters
- Snowman Coloring Contest with prizes awarded in 4 age categories
- Free with a lift ticket or pass
- Saturday, January 21
- Northwest Park, Manchester
- 11:00am – 1:00pm
- FREE family fun
- Live Ice Carving Demonstration w/ Ice Matters, Inc.
- Build your own mini-ice sculpture
- Ice Painting
- Make a snow person with Snow Dough
- Fire Faeries Live Performance
- Hot Cocoa & Popcorn sponsored by Kona Ice of Manchester
- January 21 – 22
- XL Center, Hartford
- Saturday: 10am – 8pm
- Sunday: 10am – 5pm
- Find experts, inspiration and more!
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.