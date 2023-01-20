Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Family Friday: Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show

Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Looking for some family fun this weekend? From merriment on the mountain to inspiration for making your house a home, there are some great local events happening in the next few days.

Winterfest

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Ski Sundown
  • 11:00am – 2:00pm
    • 11:00am – 12:00pm: Meet and Greet with Olaf and friends
    • 12:00pm – 2:00pm Mountain Music with DJ Sunny
    • 12:30pm – 2:00pm: Live Ice Sculpting demonstration with Ice Matters
    • Snowman Coloring Contest with prizes awarded in 4 age categories
  • Free with a lift ticket or pass

Winter, Fire & Ice

  • Saturday, January 21
  • Northwest Park, Manchester
  • 11:00am – 1:00pm
  • FREE family fun
    • Live Ice Carving Demonstration w/ Ice Matters, Inc.
    • Build your own mini-ice sculpture
    • Ice Painting
    • Make a snow person with Snow Dough
    • Fire Faeries Live Performance
    • Hot Cocoa & Popcorn sponsored by Kona Ice of Manchester

Hartford Home Show

  • January 21 – 22
  • XL Center, Hartford
  • Saturday: 10am – 8pm
  • Sunday: 10am – 5pm
  • Find experts, inspiration and more!

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show
FAMILY FRIDAY: Winterfest, icy celebrations & a home show
Lost and Pound with Renee
LOST & POUND: Brixie, George, Kenya; Plus, Family Friday events
Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend
Family Friday: Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend
Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend
FAMILY FRIDAY: Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend