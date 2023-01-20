Hamden officials hold meeting to discuss crime

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - In Hamden the community is having a conversation about crime with local, state and federal leaders.

They want to get kids involved in positive activities so when they grow up they already know how to be stand-up citizens making positive change.

“It’s all about openness and transparency and it’s important to continue to educate community members and stakeholders on recent events and how to reduce opportunities,” said Chief Timothy Wydra, Hamden Police.

Hamden residents got to ask questions and leaders provided them with updates.

“Property crime is elevated ever so slightly but violent crime is down right now,” said Lauren Garrett, Mayor of Hamden.

Mayor Garrett says they’re trying to improve the roads, and police say they’re looking to hire more officers.

“Now to me the problem is becoming greater. Safety is really concerning because there have been people I’ve known in the past year who have gotten killed,” said Fannie Hardy, a Hamden resident.

She says it is the same area where bad things keep happening but, after tonight, she believes police will work to fix it.

“There’s so many things going on. Hamden plaza, Shop rite, Stop and shop, Walmart. It’s just all types of safety concerns. People are stealing. They’re knocking elderly people down and taking their purses. It’s just all the little things they’re covering,” Fannie said.

The consensus was, it all starts with the kids. They want to teach them what’s right by getting them into sports and positive programs to improve their upbringing and bring crime down.

“I think the local leaders can make a difference but I also think the community can make a difference. I think when we all come together we can all have an impact on change,” Fannie added.

Mayor Garrett says Hamden likes to put as much into crime prevention as they do crime punishment.

Local leaders say they understand these things may take time, but what’s important is that a foundation is in place.

