I-84 east traffic slowed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound was reduced to one lane of traffic because of a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The Department of Transportation reported that the incident happened between exits 49 and 50 around 11:50 a.m. on Friday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

