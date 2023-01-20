I-84 east traffic slowed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound was reduced to one lane of traffic because of a jackknifed tractor trailer.
The Department of Transportation reported that the incident happened between exits 49 and 50 around 11:50 a.m. on Friday.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
