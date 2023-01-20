Contests
I-84 east traffic slowed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer

A tractor trailer was involved in an incident.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 84 eastbound was reduced to one lane of traffic because of a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The Department of Transportation reported that the incident happened between exits 49 and 50 around 11:50 a.m. on Friday.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

