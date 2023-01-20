Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street.

Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was awake when police arrived and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Hartford Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.