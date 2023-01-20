Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street.

Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was awake when police arrived and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Hartford Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime scene at a multi-family home on Robbins Street.
Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street
Tips on how to save money on your electric bill this winter
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
Proposal to change name of Thames River
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
Push to sell wine in grocery stores continues
Push to sell wine in CT grocery stores continues