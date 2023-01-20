New Haven police respond to a shooting that may include two vehicles
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Officers responded to an area hospital that reported taking in a gunshot victim Friday afternoon.
They arrived to the hospital around 12:35 p.m. and located a 20-year old male.
Police say that the shooting may have involved two vehicles traveling in tandem.
The location and suspects involved have not been identified.
Follow Channel 3 to stay updated with more information.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.