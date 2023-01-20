New Haven police respond to a shooting that may include two vehicles

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Officers responded to an area hospital that reported taking in a gunshot victim Friday afternoon.

They arrived to the hospital around 12:35 p.m. and located a 20-year old male.

New Haven Police investigating an apparent shooting. We’re told 20 year old New Haven man was shot, with two cars traveling in tandem. In addition to this scene, there is also a large police presence in Hamden on Mather St and also part of Dixwell. #WFSB pic.twitter.com/CotZVokwXO — Matt McFarland (@MattMcFarland3) January 20, 2023

Police say that the shooting may have involved two vehicles traveling in tandem.

The location and suspects involved have not been identified.

