New Haven police respond to a shooting that may include two vehicles

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Officers responded to an area hospital that reported taking in a gunshot victim Friday afternoon.

They arrived to the hospital around 12:35 p.m. and located a 20-year old male.

Police say that the shooting may have involved two vehicles traveling in tandem.

The location and suspects involved have not been identified.

Follow Channel 3 to stay updated with more information.

