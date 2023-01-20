Police in Waterbury respond to stolen vehicle report that initially said a child was in the back seat

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury police responded to a stolen vehicle call that was initially reported as involving a child in the backseat.

However, they said they determined that no child was in the vehicle.

The incident was reported in the area of 1003 Wolcott Rd. on Friday morning.

Police said the vehicle had been left running.

They said they’re continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.