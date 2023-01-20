Rt. 83 closed in Somers after car crashes into utility pole

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car collided with a utility pole in Somers late Thursday night.

Police say a vehicle crashed on Rt. 83 in Somers in the area of Billings Rd. around 11:45 P.M.

No injuries have been reported.

The road remains closed at this time due to utility pole damage.

Eversource has responded to the scene for repairs.

There is no further word on how long the road may remain closed.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

