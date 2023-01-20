Several arrests to be made after fight at Middletown basketball game

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police will be making several arrests after a brawl at a high school basketball game in Middletown, school officials announced.

Officials said the fight happened at the varsity boys basketball game between Middletown High School and Weaver High School on Tuesday.

Adult spectators and students were involved in the fight, school officials said.

“These arrests came after reviewing camera footage, conducting interviews, consulting with the State’s Attorney, and working in tandem with school district leaders,” Middletown Public Schools said.

The school district said administrators worked with Middletown police to identify those who were involved in the fight.

Officials did not say how many arrests will be made.

Middletown Superintendent of Schools Dr. Vazquez Matos released a statement:

“The safety and security of our students, staff, and families is of the utmost importance. What occurred after Tuesday’s game was highly disappointing. This is behavior that we will never accept from our students nor from adults while on school grounds. The District will continue to work with our community to ensure that all district sponsored events are family-friendly gatherings. I’m grateful for our partnership with the Middletown Police Department which will help us ensure we create environments that are safe and nurturing for all.”

