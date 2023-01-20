Contests
State’s technical high schools in ‘secure school protocol’ following ‘multiple threats’

An investigation is underway.
An investigation is underway.(MGN)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state’s technical high schools were put in a secure school protocol because of what state police said were multiple threats in multiple towns.

Troopers said the threats were received on Friday morning.

All of the schools in the state’s technical high school system were placed into the protocol as a precaution.

That meant that the doors were locked and there were no unplanned visitors.

No other details were released.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to A.I. Prince Technical High School in Hartford.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

