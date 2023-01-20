Contests
Suspects approach victim at ATM in Meriden, steal car

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man in Meriden reported to police that he was carjacked at an ATM in the city.

Police said it happened at the Bank of America at 400 East Main St. on Friday morning.

The victim reported that he was at the ATM when he was approached two males. One of them brandished a firearm, at which point both males entered the victim’s vehicle and fled the area.

The vehicle was described as a Tan Toyota Corolla bearing CT registration “BD96102.″

No injuries were reported.

“If this vehicle is located by a member of the public, please to not approach the vehicle or the suspects and contact the police,” Meriden police said in a news release. “This is an active investigation and we appreciate any assistance from the public in this matter.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact Meriden detectives at 203-630-6280.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

