UConn’s Azzi Fudd out indefinitely after reinjuring knee

STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn women’s basketball star guard Azzi Fudd will miss time after she reinjured her knee.

The school said Fudd reinjured her knee during the Huskies’ game against Georgetown on January 15. UConn won that game 65-50.

There is no timetable for Fudd’s return, the team said.

NEWS: Azzi Fudd reinjured her right knee in the Huskies’ game vs. Georgetown on Jan. 15. No timeline will be released for Fudd’s return to play. pic.twitter.com/av5RHRV0bn — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 20, 2023

The sophomore guard leads the team with 17.9 points per game.

The fifth-ranked Huskies are 16-2 on the season and 9-0 in Big East conference play. Their next game is against Butler on Saturday.

