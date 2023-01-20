Contests
UConn’s Azzi Fudd out indefinitely after reinjuring knee

The UConn Huskies.(MGN)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) – UConn women’s basketball star guard Azzi Fudd will miss time after she reinjured her knee.

The school said Fudd reinjured her knee during the Huskies’ game against Georgetown on January 15. UConn won that game 65-50.

There is no timetable for Fudd’s return, the team said.

The sophomore guard leads the team with 17.9 points per game.

The fifth-ranked Huskies are 16-2 on the season and 9-0 in Big East conference play. Their next game is against Butler on Saturday.

