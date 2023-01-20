Contests
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill

Tips on how to save money on your electric bill this winter
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WFSB) - United Illuminating customers are about to see some financial help as they face increasing electric bills.

All UI customers will receive a 10-dollar credit on their monthly bills from January to April as a result of UI’s clean energy investments.

Those already on financial hardship with UI, will automatically receive a 24-dollar monthly credit, from January to June.

It’s part of a low-income discount program.

For those that think they may qualify for financial hardship, UI said to contact them or any community action agencies to apply.

The company is also giving $3.3 million to Operation Fuel.

For more information or to become qualified, customers can visit https://www.uinet.com/account/waystopay/help-with-bill#:~:text=These%20arrangements%20may%20be%20discussed,5584 or contact UI at 800-722-5584.

The company is also holding workshops in Bridgeport and New Haven to help customers sign up. You are asked to please bring documentation.

