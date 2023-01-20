Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street

Crime scene at a multi-family home on Robbins Street.
Crime scene at a multi-family home on Robbins Street.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at a multi-family home at 137 Robbins Street. Officers responded around 7:23 p.m.

A man was found in the common area of the home with a gunshot wound, police said.

He was later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said the investigation is active.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
Tips on how to save money on your electric bill this winter
UI customers to receive monthly credit to help pay electric bill
Proposal to change name of Thames River
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
Push to sell wine in grocery stores continues
Push to sell wine in CT grocery stores continues