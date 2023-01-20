Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury Thursday night, according to police.

Authorities said it happened at a multi-family home at 137 Robbins Street. Officers responded around 7:23 p.m.

A man was found in the common area of the home with a gunshot wound, police said.

He was later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has not been identified.

Police said the investigation is active.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 203-755-1234.

