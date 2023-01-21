Connecticut’s new kid governor sworn in Friday

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - While most fifth graders were in school this morning, seven students were getting sworn into office at the Old State House.

A Cabinet led by Connecticut’s newest kid Governor Ellie Mendez shook hands, met the press, and discussed the platforms that got them elected.

The kids’ platforms included everything from anxiety and depression to literacy and food improvement.

Hosted by the Connecticut Democracy Center, more than 9,400 fifth graders across the state voted in the November election.

“Ellie begins her term on Inauguration Day,” Connecticut’s Kid Governor State Coordinator Nicole Pitruzzello. “Throughout her term, she’s going to try to accomplish the 3 points of her ‘Express Your Feelings’ platform and make other appearances across the state as well”

At just 10 years old, Governor Ellie Mendez had no problem keeping up with some hardball questions on her first day in office.

Many kids asked if there would be more effort to get Justin Bieber to Connecticut and about what happens to your parents if you don’t get what you want for Christmas.

Proud mom Stacey Mendez may be a bit bias, but says she can’t wait to see what her little girl can accomplish in office.

“Ellie is my first born so I am super proud of her,” said Stacey. “I’m also shocked, and just can’t believe how far she’s come in this whole process from start to finish.”

This fifth grader has some work to do in office, and she is just getting started.

