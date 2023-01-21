Contests
East Hartford woman dies in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury

A 32-year-old East Hartford woman died after driving down an embankment in Glastonbury.
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 32-year-old East Hartford woman died after driving down an embankment in Glastonbury.

State police say the accident happened on Route 2 around 1:17 Saturday morning.

The driver of a Nissan Rouge was in the left lane when they drove off the road striking a wire rope guardrail in the lefthand shoulder.

The Rouge went down an embankment and came to a final stop in the median at the bottom of the embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police identified the driver as 32-year-old Rosalee Boudreau of East Hartford.

State police are investigating what led up to this crash and ask anyone with information to contact them.

