One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in New Haven
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a person was injured and another was killed during a shooting Saturday.
Police responded to the report of a man shot in the parking lot of 296 Whalley Avenue around 1:00 a.m.
According to police, the man was found in his car.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A second shooting victim walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say both shootings are related.
Police are investigating this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them.
