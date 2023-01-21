Contests
One dead, one injured following early morning shooting in New Haven

New Haven shooting
New Haven shooting(New Haven Fire Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a person was injured and another was killed during a shooting Saturday.

Police responded to the report of a man shot in the parking lot of 296 Whalley Avenue around 1:00 a.m.

According to police, the man was found in his car.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second shooting victim walked into a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both shootings are related.

Police are investigating this shooting and ask anyone with information to contact them.

