Person dead after crash on route 114 in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A person has died after a crash on route 114 in Woodbridge, according to police.

Police responded to the area of route 114 near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road at around 6:30 p.m. tonight.

They found that a vehicle traveling northbound had left the road and struck several trees.

The victim, who was the only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released their identity.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department at (203) 387-2511.

