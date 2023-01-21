Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for help in the case of a missing 16-year-old girl from West Hartford.

Police say Rachel Goulet was last seen leaving her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

According to reports Rachel told her parents she would be back in 15 minutes but never returned.

Police suspect Rachel has not been taking prescribed medication.

Rachel has been the subject of a Silver Alert and has since been entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

Rachel is described as a white female standing at about 5′2″ and weighs roughly 160 lbs.

According to reports, she was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a backpack.

Police say her hair color might not be the same as it is pictured as it changes frequently.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact West Hartford Police at (860) 523-5203.

