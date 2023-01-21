Something’s Cooking: 7 Napkins

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Diners should expect the unexpected at a new restaurant in East Lyme.

The Something’s Cooking crew checked out 7 Napkins.

You have never been to a restaurant like 7 Napkins in East Lyme, because owner and head chef Mark Vecchitto is truly one of a kind.

“Anyone can open a restaurant and put a little white vase on a table or plastic flower. that’s not me,” said Mark.

Mark describes the decor as steam punk, a sci fi genre.

After four decades in the fine dining world and a Connecticut Chef of the Year Award in 2015, Mark wanted a change.

“Now it’s fun dining,” Mark said. “No more fine dining, 40 years fine dining, classically trained, done.”

Calling Mark’s menu unique is an understatement. One staple is half pound hot dogs that are so big Mark couldn’t find a big enough bun so he got creative.

“I actually use grinder rolls and the people are like this is so great,” said Mark.

The Murphy Dog includes a generous portion of corned beef and special 7 Napkins sauce, but some menu items have even wilder ingredients.

“People love Spam, and no one sells it. I do,” Mark said.

The Belly Buster is topped with Spam along with ham, sausage, bacon, eggs, onions and cheese.

The Meriden native also serves a Silver City classic: the steamed cheeseburger.

The restaurant, which is located on Flanders Road, has already inspired a loyal following, including Bill, who stopped by on his birthday.

“It’s 81 and I’m still having fun and it’s good to be here,” said Bill Donovan.

Mark said the only problem right now is the restaurant, named after his award-winning 7 Napkins Burger, may need to expand to keep up with demand. He hopes to offer outdoor dining soon.

“People want to sit down,” said Mark. “They want to sit down and take all this weirdness in.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.